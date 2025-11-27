WORLD
2 min read
Türkiye offers condolences after Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in years kills dozens
Ankara says it is deeply saddened by the blaze that tore through a Tai Po residential complex, killing at least 83 people and injuring dozens more.
Türkiye offers condolences after Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in years kills dozens
People walk past the fire scene at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories, on November 27, 2025. / AP
November 27, 2025

Türkiye has extended condolences to Hong Kong as dozens of people were killed in a fire at a residential complex in Tai Po district.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that Ankara is “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives caused by the fire that broke out on Wednesday.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of the PRC (People's Republic of China),” the statement added.

In Hong Kong's worst fire in years, at least 83 people, including a firefighter, have died, and 76 others were injured, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper. Many are still missing as fire teams continue operations.

RECOMMENDED

Flames were still visible in some of the eight-building apartment complex's almost 2,000 units well over 24 hours after the fire broke out, with crews still spraying water over the blackened exteriors.

Residents of Wang Fuk Court, located in Hong Kong's northern district of Tai Po, told AFP that they did not hear any fire alarms and had to go door-to-door to alert neighbours to the danger.

"The fire spread so quickly. I saw one hose trying to save several buildings, and I felt it was far too slow," said a man surnamed Suen.

The toll could yet rise further, with city leader John Lee saying in the early hours of Thursday that 279 people were unaccounted for.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests