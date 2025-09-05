WORLD
2 min read
US says Venezuelan jets flew near Navy destroyer after strike on drug ship
Pentagon calls Caracas move "highly provocative" days after US killed 11 aboard vessel Trump claimed was run by cartel.
US says Venezuelan jets flew near Navy destroyer after strike on drug ship
Pentagon calls Caracas move "highly provocative" days after US killed 11 aboard vessel Trump claimed was run by cartel / AP
September 5, 2025

The US Department of Defense has said that two Venezuelan military aircraft flew near a US Navy vessel in international waters, a move the Pentagon described as an attempt to interfere with counter-narcotics operations.

The incident came two days after US forces carried out a strike that killed 11 people aboard a vessel from Venezuela in the Caribbean.

President Donald Trump said the boat was transporting narcotics for the Tren de Aragua cartel, which Washington has designated a "narco-terrorist organisation."

The Pentagon warned Venezuela "not to pursue any further effort to obstruct, deter or interfere with counter-narcotics and counter-terror operations carried out by the US military."

It described Thursday’s flyover as a "highly provocative move" designed to obstruct operations.

According to the New York Times, citing a US defense official, two Venezuelan F-16 fighter jets flew over the USS Jason Dunham, a guided-missile destroyer, in the southern Caribbean Sea.

The US warship did not engage, the official said.

RECOMMENDED

Tuesday’s strike marked an unusual use of the military in what is typically a law enforcement matter handled by the Coast Guard.

Trump later posted video footage that appeared to show a speeding boat destroyed by an air strike.

Legal experts have questioned the justification for the attack, noting the administration did not present evidence that the US was under imminent threat or that the vessel’s passengers were armed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the strike, saying the vessel was being run by a designated cartel. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth released footage of the boat before it was hit.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has warned that his country would "constitutionally declare a republic in arms" if attacked by US forces, as Washington expands its maritime presence in the Caribbean to counter drug cartels.

RelatedTRT Global - US bombed drug-laden ship that departed from Venezuela — Trump

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles