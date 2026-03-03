The US is facing a shortage of key missile stocks, including Tomahawk land-attack missiles and SM-3 interceptors, amid the ongoing US-Israeli offensive on Iran, CNN has reported.

Citing a senior US official, the report published on Monday said that Washington anticipates a “major uptick” in attacks within the next 24 hours, while missile and interceptor reserves are depleting.

The official claimed that the initial round of strikes has succeeded in weakening Iranian defences. The upcoming phase is expected to focus on targeting Iran’s missile production facilities, unmanned aerial vehicles and naval capabilities.

The Pentagon is also facing a shortage of Patriot missiles, as Ukrainian air defences have used a significant portion of the stockpile over the past four years of war with Russia.

Since Saturday, the US-Israeli joint assault has yielded significant claimed results, the US Central Command said, noting that all 11 Iranian vessels in the Gulf of Oman had been destroyed.