ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Over 600 people killed in Israeli attacks: Iran
The Iranian Health Ministry says 5,332 other people have been wounded in Israeli strikes since June 13.
Posters of civilians and high-ranking Iranian officials killed in Israeli attacks are displayed in Tehran. / AA
June 24, 2025

At least 606 people have been killed and 5,332 others wounded in Israeli attacks in Iran since June 13.

The Iranian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that women and children were among the victims, without giving further details.

Israel has launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran since June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb, a claim vehemently denied by Iran.

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, the US joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

Ceasefire

After 12 days of aerial combat between the two regional arch-foes, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end their conflict.

The ceasefire came into effect at 0400GMT on Tuesday, ending "the 12-day war."

However, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered his army earlier Tuesday to launch intense strikes on Tehran, claiming that Iran violated the truce. Iran denied the claim, vowing a resolute response to any new strikes.

Trump later on Tuesday voiced displeasure with Israel, saying both Tel Aviv and Tehran violated the ceasefire agreement.

According to Israeli figures, at least 29 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks.

