BIZTECH
1 min read
Russia threatens full WhatsApp shutdown, citing non-compliance with local rules
Roskomnadzor warns it will block WhatsApp unless it meets Russian crime-prevention requirements, as authorities promote state-backed rival MAX.
Russia threatens full WhatsApp shutdown, citing non-compliance with local rules
A WhatsApp icon is displayed on an iPhone, on November 15, 2018, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. / AP
November 28, 2025

Russia's state communications watchdog has threatened to block WhatsApp entirely if it fails to comply with Russian law, news agencies reported.

In August, Russia began limiting some calls on WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, and on Telegram, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.

On Friday, the Roskomnadzor watchdog again accused WhatsApp of failing to comply with Russian requirements designed to prevent and combat crime.

"If the messaging service continues to fail to meet the demands of Russian legislation, it will be completely blocked," Interfax news agency quoted it as saying.

RECOMMENDED

WhatsApp has accused Moscow of trying to block millions of Russians from accessing secure communication.

Russian authorities are pushing a state-backed rival app called MAX, which critics claim could be used to track users.

State media have dismissed those accusations as false.

RelatedTRT World - Messaging apps as covert weapons: Was WhatsApp used in Israeli strikes on Iran?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns