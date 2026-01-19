US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Washington will take decisive action to eliminate "the Russian threat" in Greenland.

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.' Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

The White House, the Danish Presidency in the European Union, and Denmark's foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Trump has repeatedly insisted he will settle for nothing less than ownership of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have insisted the island is not for sale and does not want to be part of the United States.

On Sunday, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Trump discussed the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic on a phone call. Rutte said both "will continue to work on this," and added: "I look forward to seeing him (Trump) in Davos later this week."