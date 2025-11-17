WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Germany lifts arms restrictions on Israel despite opposition from rights groups
Rights groups maintain legal pressure while Germany reverses August restrictions on arms shipments to Israel.
Germany lifts arms restrictions on Israel despite opposition from rights groups
Rights groups continue to challenge Germany’s Israel arms exports in court. [File photo] / AP
November 17, 2025

Germany announced on Monday it will lift restrictions on arms exports to Israel, citing a "stabilised ceasefire" in Gaza and recent diplomatic progress in the region.

The decision takes effect on November 24th and returns the country to case-by-case review of arms export applications to Israel, government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius told the German press agency DPA.

Kornelius said the government based its decision on the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that has held since October 10.

He also pointed to efforts toward a sustainable peace and increased humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz ordered the restrictions on August 8, halting approval of arms exports that could be used in the Gaza war.

RECOMMENDED

The decision came in response to Israel's announcement of a full-scale offensive and the stopping of aid deliveries into Gaza.

Germany's arms exports to Israel have long been contentious and the subject of legal challenges by rights groups and Gaza residents.

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), which supported plaintiffs in their legal action, has repeatedly said that Berlin's authorisation of weapons exports to Israel violated international agreements Germany signed, including the Geneva Convention on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide.

RelatedTRT World - Senior German lawmaker pushes Merz for Israel sanctions
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing