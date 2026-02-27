US Vice President JD Vance has said that the United States will not get drawn into a prolonged war in the Middle East, even as President Donald Trump weighs military options against Iran amid ongoing nuclear talks.

Speaking to The Washington Post as he returned to Washington from an event in Wisconsin, Vance dismissed the idea of years of conflict. “The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen,” he told the Post.

The comments come as the United States and Iran held a third round of indirect negotiations in Geneva on Thursday, a continuation of high-stakes discussions over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Iranian officials described the talks as serious and productive, even though disagreements remain.

Vance highlighted last year’s military action in Iran and the January capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as examples of limited, defined operations.

He said those efforts had clear objectives and endpoints.