WAR ON GAZA
Israel launches second phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City: army
"We have entered the second phase of Operation 'Gideon’s Chariots' to fulfil the objectives of the war," the Israeli army chief says.
Israel’s Cabinet approved Netanyahu’s plan to gradually reoccupy Gaza on August 8. / AP
September 3, 2025

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has formally announced the launch of the second phase of the offensive dubbed “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” to occupy Gaza City.

“We have entered the second phase of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ to fulfil the objectives of the war. Returning our hostages is both a moral and national mission,” Zamir told army troops in the field on Wednesday.

The move came days after the Israeli army declared Gaza City a “dangerous combat zone” last week.

On August 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City.

The plan envisions the displacement of roughly 1 million Palestinians from Gaza City to the south, followed by encirclement of the city and incursions into residential neighbourhoods.

As part of this, the army launched a major assault on August 11 in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood. The assault included the destruction of homes with booby-trapped robots, artillery fire, random gunfire and forced displacement.

Israel has killed over 63,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military assault has devastated the enclave, which is facing starvation.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

