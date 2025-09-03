Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has formally announced the launch of the second phase of the offensive dubbed “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” to occupy Gaza City.

“We have entered the second phase of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ to fulfil the objectives of the war. Returning our hostages is both a moral and national mission,” Zamir told army troops in the field on Wednesday.

The move came days after the Israeli army declared Gaza City a “dangerous combat zone” last week.

On August 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City.

The plan envisions the displacement of roughly 1 million Palestinians from Gaza City to the south, followed by encirclement of the city and incursions into residential neighbourhoods.