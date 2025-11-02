TÜRKİYE
2 min read
47th Istanbul Marathon brings together over 41,000 runners from 126 countries
41,416 participate in city's iconic cross-continental race, in which Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes dominate, with winners in various categories receiving millions in prize money.
47th Istanbul Marathon brings together over 41,000 runners from 126 countries
Participants run on the July 15 Martyrs' Bridge which links the city's Asian and European sides, during the 47th annual Istanbul Marathon. / Reuters
November 2, 2025

More than 41,000 runners from 126 countries took part in the Türkiye İs Bankası 47th Istanbul Marathon on Sunday, the world’s only intercontinental marathon that sees participants cross from Asia to Europe.

Organised by Spor İstanbul, the race is listed in World Athletics’ prestigious Gold Label category and drew a total of 41,416 participants. The marathon included 5,976 runners in the 42-kilometre race, 12,440 in the 15.5-kilometre category, 18,000 in the Corporate Run, and 5,000 in the Public Run.

The route began on the Asian side of the city, 250 meters behind the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, and ended at Sultanahmet Square on the European side.

Men’s race

Kenya’s Rhonzas Lokitam Kilimo won the men’s race, completing the 42.195-kilometre course in 2 hours 10 minutes 12 seconds.

Last year’s champion, Kenyan runner Dejene Debela, finished second in 2 hours 10 minutes 23 seconds, while Ethiopia’s Sufaro Woliyi took third with 2 hours 10 minutes 26 seconds.

Women’s race

RECOMMENDED

Ethiopia’s Bizuager Aderra won the women’s race in 2 hours 26 minutes 19 seconds, followed closely by compatriot Sofia Assefa at 2 hours 26 minutes 21 seconds. Kenya’s Joan Jepkosgei placed third, clocking 2 hours 26 minutes 36 seconds.

The annual event once again brought together thousands of professional and amateur athletes, offering a symbolic run between continents across the city’s iconic Istanbul Strait .

Winners received $50,000 for first place, $20,000 for second, and $10,000 for third, with prize money extending to eighth place, who earned $1,000.

Separate awards were given to top Turkish runners, with the top five in both men’s and women’s categories sharing 400,000 Turkish liras ($9,515). The first-place Turkish athlete received 60,000 liras ($1,428), followed by 50,000 ($1,190), 40,000 ($952), 30,000 ($714), and 20,000 ($476).

In the wheelchair category, the top four finishers earned 30,000, 25,000, 20,000, and 15,000 liras, respectively. Additional prizes were distributed across age groups from 35–39 up to 85+.

A total of 9.5 million liras (around $226,000) in prize money was awarded across all categories.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios