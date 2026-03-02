Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Monday said his government has banned Hezbollah’s military and security activities and limited the group’s role to political work, ordering the army to enforce a plan to restrict weapons to state control north of the Litani River.

“The state rejects any military or security actions launched from Lebanese territory,” Salam told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting at the presidential palace east of Beirut, chaired by President Joseph Aoun.

He said the Cabinet decided to prohibit any military operations outside “legitimate state institutions.”

“The decision of war and peace rests exclusively with the state,” he stressed.