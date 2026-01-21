Five Palestinians, including two children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, medics said.
The sources said the bodies of three victims were taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah after an attack that targeted the city’s eastern parts on Wednesday.
In southern Gaza, a boy and a woman were killed in two separate Israeli shooting incidents in eastern Khan Younis, medics said.
The Israeli army launched a series of attacks in Gaza early on Wednesday, alongside demolitions in areas under its occupation.
Air strikes targeted eastern neighbourhoods of Gaza City in the north and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to witnesses.
Local sources said two powerful explosions rocked northern Gaza and Gaza City after Israeli forces demolished remaining buildings and facilities east of the Sheikh Zayed area in the north.
Israeli naval vessels also fired machine guns towards the Gaza City coastline, while a helicopter and military vehicles opened fire on the city’s eastern parts.
The Israeli forces continue to occupy southern and eastern buffer zones in Gaza, as well as large parts of northern Gaza, occupying more than 50 percent of the territory.
Israel has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000, destroying around 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure in its genocidal war on the enclave since October 2023.
Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 483 Palestinians and wounded 1,287 others, while Israel has severely restricted the entry of food, shelter supplies and medical aid into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians live in dire conditions.