Five Palestinians, including two children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, medics said.

The sources said the bodies of three victims were taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah after an attack that targeted the city’s eastern parts on Wednesday.

In southern Gaza, a boy and a woman were killed in two separate Israeli shooting incidents in eastern Khan Younis, medics said.

The Israeli army launched a series of attacks in Gaza early on Wednesday, alongside demolitions in areas under its occupation.

Air strikes targeted eastern neighbourhoods of Gaza City in the north and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to witnesses.

Local sources said two powerful explosions rocked northern Gaza and Gaza City after Israeli forces demolished remaining buildings and facilities east of the Sheikh Zayed area in the north.