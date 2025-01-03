Saturday, March 01, 2025

1836 GMT –– UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Israel and Hamas to exercise “maximum restraint” as the first phase of a ceasefire agreement concludes.

Guterres, in a statement delivered by his spokesperson, emphasized the need to prevent a return to hostilities, which would have “catastrophic” consequences.

“The past six weeks have provided a fragile but vital reprieve, offering a measure of relief to both Palestinians and Israelis,” he said.

Guterres urged all parties to “find a way forward on the next phase” of the agreement, stressing that a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages are essential to preventing further escalation.

“The Secretary General continues to call for the dignified, immediate, and unconditional release of all hostages,” the statement added.

1835 GMT –– Netanyahu orders Israeli army to 'prepare to defend' Syrian Druze neighborhood: report

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered Israeli forces to 'prepare to defend' Syrian Druze neighborhood Jaramana near Damascus, amid reports of security tensions, says the Israel Broadcasting Authority.

1721 GMT –– EU expresses ‘grave concern’ over Israeli attacks in West Bank

The EU expressed “grave concern” over the consequences of Israeli attacks on refugee camps in the occupied northern West Bank.

In a statement, Anour El Anouni, spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, said that 40,000 Palestinians have been displaced and vital infrastructure has been damaged in the attacks.

The EU calls on Israel to fulfill its obligations under international law, the statement said.

He stated that the EU is also concerned about the deterioration of the economic and humanitarian situation in the West Bank and called on all parties to exercise restraint with the coming of Ramadan.

1543 GMT –– Egypt, Palestine discuss Gaza reconstruction plan ahead of emergency Arab summit

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa in Cairo to discuss an early recovery and reconstruction plan for Gaza, which will be presented at the upcoming emergency Arab summit scheduled for Tuesday.

Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt’s “unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, particularly the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," it said.

He said that in line with President Abdel Fattah el Sisi’s directives, "the Egyptian government has prepared a comprehensive plan for early recovery and the reconstruction of Gaza while ensuring that Palestinian citizens remain in the Strip during the rebuilding process," according to the statement.