WAR ON GAZA
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Gaza faces acute flour shortage as supplies fall far below demand
Israel is intensifying a policy of “engineered starvation” by restricting flour supplies, the government media office says.
Gaza faces acute flour shortage as supplies fall far below demand
A charity distributes meals to displaced Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza City, on April 11, 2026. / Anadolu Agency
10 hours ago

Gaza needs around 450 tons of flour daily, while only around 200 tons are currently available, Gaza’s government media office said on Sunday.

Israel is intensifying a policy of “engineered starvation” in Gaza by restricting flour supplies, the office said in a statement.

Despite the ceasefire agreement allowing 600 trucks per day, Israel is permitting only 38 percent of pre-war supply levels before Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, it added.

The office said the crisis worsened after World Central Kitchen halted its flour support, as the US-based charity previously provided 20 to 30 tons daily, while the World Food Programme reduced its supplies from 300 to 200 tons per day, adding that several other organisations have also suspended their bread and flour programmes to the enclave.

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About 1.9 million people in Gaza, out of a population of 2.4 million, remain displaced and live in harsh conditions in worn-out tents after their homes were destroyed during Israel’s two-year war.

Despite the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025, living conditions have not significantly improved, amid Israel’s failure to allow the agreed levels of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies and shelter materials.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured about 172,000 others, and has caused widespread destruction affecting around 90 percent of civilian infrastructure.

RelatedTRT World - Two years of genocide: How Israel pushed Gaza into famine
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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