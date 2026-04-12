Gaza needs around 450 tons of flour daily, while only around 200 tons are currently available, Gaza’s government media office said on Sunday.

Israel is intensifying a policy of “engineered starvation” in Gaza by restricting flour supplies, the office said in a statement.

Despite the ceasefire agreement allowing 600 trucks per day, Israel is permitting only 38 percent of pre-war supply levels before Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, it added.

The office said the crisis worsened after World Central Kitchen halted its flour support, as the US-based charity previously provided 20 to 30 tons daily, while the World Food Programme reduced its supplies from 300 to 200 tons per day, adding that several other organisations have also suspended their bread and flour programmes to the enclave.