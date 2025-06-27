In recent weeks, from Operation Spiderweb in the Russo-Ukrainian war to the Israel-Iran confrontation, we have seen the face of modern warfare evolve beyond traditional battlegrounds.

Conflicts are now fought as much through cyber operations that can paralyse infrastructure and manipulate information with unprecedented speed and precision.

The recent conflict between Israel and Iran laid bare this transformation. After Israel’s unprovoked strikes on 13 June and Iran’s retaliatory attacks, it became clear how artificial intelligence is transforming the very nature of digital warfare.

During the twelve-day confrontation, a parallel cyber war unfolded, with both nations deploying different AI-driven tools in their attacks.

Last week when Predatory Sparrow , a hacking group linked to Israel, breached Iran’s Bank Sepah it paralysed a key artery of the country’s financial system.

Just a day later, the group drained roughly $90 million from Nobitex, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and deliberately sent the funds to inaccessible blockchain addresses.

According to consultancy Elliptic, this act effectively “burned” the assets, ensuring they could not be recovered.

These coordinated strikes on Iran’s banking and cryptocurrency sectors, alongside Iran’s own AI-powered phishing and espionage campaigns, made clear that the conflict had become a proving ground for AI-driven unconventional warfare.

Blackouts, disinformation and phishing

Predatory Sparrow’s dual attacks disrupted Iran’s financial operations and undermined public confidence in its digital infrastructure.

Israeli-linked cyber attacks reportedly targeted Iranian state media. Videos circulated online showed Iranian TV airing “anti-regime” messages, indicating successful breaches of broadcast systems .

Iranian authorities, fearing further incursions, imposed a near-total internet blackout, with Cloudflare estimating that national internet traffic dropped by 97% .

The blackout was intended to shield against Israeli hackers, but it also cut ordinary Iranians off from vital services and information.

Experts point out that Israel’s “pre-emptive” cyber and physical strikes gave it a decisive and critical advantage.

“Disrupting the availability of this bank’s funds, or triggering a broader collapse of trust in Iranian banks, could have major impacts there,” said Rob Joyce, former head of cybersecurity at the NSA, in a post on X.

In 2022, Gonjeshke Darande (Persian for “Predatory Sparrow”) claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on an Iranian steel production facility. The sophisticated attack resulted in a large fire at the facility, resulting in tangible, offline damage.

Such attacks are usually beyond the capabilities of activist hackers, security experts say , and would be more in line with the capabilities of a state.

However, one reason Israel’s cyberattacks appear to have had greater impact in this round of fighting is that Israel launched its attacks first, gaining time to prepare both offensive and “defensive” measures before Iran responded.

Iran’s cyber response took a different form with waves of disinformation infiltrated in Israeli society. Spoofed messages warned of fuel shortages, imminent attacks, or shelter bombings, designed to appear as if sent by Israel’s Home Front Command.