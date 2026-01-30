US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and establishing a process to impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell or otherwise provide oil to Cuba, the White House has said.

The move is intended to protect US national security and foreign policy interests by pressuring Cuba over what the administration has described as its "malign actions and policies", according to a White House fact sheet.

The order authorises Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to take "all necessary actions", including issuing rules and guidance, to implement the tariff system and related measures.

According to the executive order, Trump may modify the measures if Cuba or affected countries take what it describes as "significant steps" to address the perceived threat or align with US national security and foreign policy objectives.