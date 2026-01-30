POLITICS
2 min read
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
The move is intended to pressure Cuba over its "malign actions and policies" while protecting "US national security interests".
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
Executive order establishes process to penalise countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba. / Reuters
January 30, 2026

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and establishing a process to impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell or otherwise provide oil to Cuba, the White House has said.

The move is intended to protect US national security and foreign policy interests by pressuring Cuba over what the administration has described as its "malign actions and policies", according to a White House fact sheet.

The order authorises Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to take "all necessary actions", including issuing rules and guidance, to implement the tariff system and related measures.

According to the executive order, Trump may modify the measures if Cuba or affected countries take what it describes as "significant steps" to address the perceived threat or align with US national security and foreign policy objectives.

RelatedTRT World - After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
RECOMMENDED

Cuba under scrutiny

This development comes as Washington assesses Cuba’s economic and political vulnerability following the loss of support from Venezuela, whose president, Nicolas Maduro, was recently abducted by the US.

US officials believe Havana’s economy is approaching collapse, leaving the government more exposed than in previous years.

According to Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration views Maduro’s abduction and the subsequent concessions as both a precedent and a cautionary example.

US officials have reportedly consulted Cuban exile groups to identify potential interlocutors inside the government who may be willing to negotiate political change.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'