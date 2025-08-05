WAR ON GAZA
Israel claims it is easing goods entry to Gaza’s private sector
At least 1,516 aid seekers killed, 10,067 injured by Israeli fire near aid centers in Gaza since May 27, Palestinian Health Ministry says.
The Israeli-crafted aid scheme has been widely criticised as being ineffective as well as being a "death trap" for starving civilians.
August 5, 2025

The Israeli Cabinet has approved a mechanism to allow what it called a “gradual and controlled” entry of goods into blockaded Gaza via the private sector.

“This aims to increase the volume of aid entering Gaza, while reducing reliance on aid collection by the UN and international organisations,” COGAT, the Israeli military agency that enforces the blockade on the enclave, said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said a limited number of local merchants were approved as part of the new mechanism.

The move comes amid a tight Israeli blockade that has left Gaza’s 2.4 million population on the verge of famine.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 180 people, including 93 children, have died from starvation and malnutrition since October 2023.

Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza said Monday that Israel had allowed in just 674 aid trucks since July 27 – only 14 percent of the enclave’s minimum daily requirement of 600 trucks.

Ineffective

The Health Ministry said that at least 1,516 aid seekers have been killed and 10,067 others injured by Israeli fire near US-run aid distribution centers in Gaza since May 27.

The Israeli-crafted aid scheme has been widely criticised as being ineffective as well as being a “death trap” for starving civilians.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing nearly 61,000 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children. Israel’s military offensive has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.


