WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump says he may go to Middle East, with Gaza truce deal 'very close'
US President praises negotiation teams in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, where US, Turkish, Qatari, Egyptian, and Israeli officials are working to finalise deal between Israel and Hamas.
Trump says he may go to Middle East, with Gaza truce deal 'very close'
"Our final negotiation, as you know, is with Hamas. And it seems to be going well," says Trump. [File] / Reuters
October 8, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that he may go to the Middle East at the end of this week as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is "very close".

"I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday, actually," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

"And we'll see, but there is a very good chance. Negotiations are going along very well."

Trump said that "peace for the Middle East, that beautiful phrase, and we hope it's going to come true, but it’s very close, and they’re doing very well."

"Negotiations are going along very well," he said, praising the negotiations team in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, where US, Turkish, Qatari, Egyptian, and Israeli officials are working to finalise a deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas under his 20-point ceasefire plan.

Meanwhile, several media reports, citing multiple sources involved in the talks, also said a Gaza ceasefire deal is "very close", adding that it could be finalised within 48 hours.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Trump could "potentially" visit the Middle East if a deal is reached, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Cautious optimism

RECOMMENDED

According to Egyptian state-affiliated TV, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Israel's chief negotiator Ron Dermer held an "expanded meeting" in Egypt on Wednesday.

According to a Hamas official, the Palestinian resistance group and Israel have already exchanged lists of hostages and prisoners set to be released as part of the deal.

Several other sources familiar with the matter told Axios that officials from the US, Israel, and Qatar are optimistic that a deal to end the genocide in Gaza could be reached this week.

Two White House officials reported significant progress in the talks.

A senior Israeli official expressed cautious optimism, saying, "There is progress. We feel cautious optimism."

RelatedTRT World - Optimism at Sharm el-Sheikh talks amid fierce Israeli assault on Gaza

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out