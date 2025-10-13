WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Gaza war is over, says Trump
Trump announces the end of Israel’s Gaza war as Hamas completes the release of all hostages and Israel begins freeing prisoners.
Gaza war is over, says Trump
Trump declares the Gaza war officially over after a final hostage release. / Reuters
October 13, 2025

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel's war on the besieged Gaza is officially over, just minutes after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas completed the release of all 20 living Israeli hostages who were held in the coastal enclave.

Asked by a reporter if the war has concluded, Trump briefly said, "Yes," as he prepared to address Israeli lawmakers at the parliament, Knesset.

Hamas’ military wing, Al Qassam Brigades, concluded on Monday the release of 20 living Israeli hostages, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The hostages were handed over to Red Cross teams in two groups in Gaza.

Under Trump's 20-point ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages, the release of 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 sentenced to life, is also underway.

RECOMMENDED

The release of Palestinian prisoners has also begun, as the buses have left Israeli prisons for Gaza and the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office on Monday.

RelatedTRT World - Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter