The International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza announced that a flotilla bound for the enclave, comprised of 11 vessels carrying international activists, is approximately 545 kilometres from reaching its shores.

Its mission is to break Israel's illegal blockade, end the genocide against Palestinians and establish a protected maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid directly to Gaza, it said.

Earlier, the activists on board the aid convoy appealed for international protection as their mission was nearing the enclave.

On Saturday, the committee announced that two additional boats had joined the latest wave of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's mission to challenge Israel's blockade of Gaza, raising the total number of vessels en route to 11, after Israel attacked the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters last week.

Israeli naval forces attacked and seized vessels of the flotilla late on Wednesday and detained more than 470 activists from over 50 countries. The flotilla had been attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel's blockade.