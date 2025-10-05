WAR ON GAZA
Gaza-bound flotilla 545 kilometres from enclave — Organisers
The activists appealed earlier for international protection as they attempt to break Israel's siege on Gaza.
Israel has maintained the blockade of Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for almost 18 years. / AA
October 5, 2025

The International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza announced that a flotilla bound for the enclave, comprised of 11 vessels carrying international activists, is approximately 545 kilometres from reaching its shores.

Its mission is to break Israel's illegal blockade, end the genocide against Palestinians and establish a protected maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid directly to Gaza, it said.

Earlier, the activists on board the aid convoy appealed for international protection as their mission was nearing the enclave.

On Saturday, the committee announced that two additional boats had joined the latest wave of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's mission to challenge Israel's blockade of Gaza, raising the total number of vessels en route to 11, after Israel attacked the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters last week.

Israeli naval forces attacked and seized vessels of the flotilla late on Wednesday and detained more than 470 activists from over 50 countries. The flotilla had been attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel's blockade.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a grassroots international solidarity movement that organises civilian-led aid missions by sea, has organised multiple attempts since 2010 to break the Israeli blockade and highlight the enclave's humanitarian crisis.

Israel has maintained the blockade of Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for almost 18 years.

Israel has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, so far in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced the entire population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
