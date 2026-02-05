WORLD
2 min read
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Australia faces mounting pressure over an invitation to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, as a UN-linked human rights lawyer urges his arrest and pro-Palestinian groups plan protests ahead of the visit.
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
A man waves a Palestinian flag on the steps of Town Hall as pro-Palestinian supporters call for a ban on Herzog's visit, in Sydney, Australia. / Reuters
February 5, 2026

Australia's government sidestepped a call on Thursday for Israeli President Isaac Herzog to be arrested when he visits the country to pay respect to victims of a mass shooting on Bondi Beach.

Herzog has been invited to a four-day visit from Monday to meet with the Jewish community after the December 14 attack on a Hanukkah festival in Sydney killed 15 people.

"He should be arrested if he comes," said human rights lawyer Chris Sidoti, who is a member of the UN's Independent International Commission of Inquiry looking into rights abuses in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Sidoti has publicly called for Herzog's invitation to be withdrawn, or for his arrest on arrival.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a "silly mistake" by inviting the Israeli head of state, the human rights lawyer told AFP.

RelatedTRT World - Will Australia investigate Israel’s president for genocide, or roll out the red carpet?

"It was the wrong decision, and it needs to be cancelled before it's too late."

RECOMMENDED

Asked about the call for Herzog's arrest, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said he had been invited by the government in line with the wishes of the Jewish community.

"President Herzog is being invited to Australia to honour the victims of Bondi and to be with and provide support to the Australian Jewish community in the wake of the worst on-soil terrorist attack that we have seen," she said.

Pro-Palestinian activists have called for protests around the country against Herzog's visit, including in Sydney, where the police have refused to authorise demonstrations under new powers granted after the Bondi attack.

Australia's federal police said on Thursday a 19-year-old Sydney man had been charged with making an online "threat to kill" against a foreign head of state.

Police declined to confirm local media reports that Herzog was the target.

RelatedTRT World - Q&A: 'ICC Prosecutor must investigate Israel's incitement to genocide'
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official