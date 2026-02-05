Australia's government sidestepped a call on Thursday for Israeli President Isaac Herzog to be arrested when he visits the country to pay respect to victims of a mass shooting on Bondi Beach.

Herzog has been invited to a four-day visit from Monday to meet with the Jewish community after the December 14 attack on a Hanukkah festival in Sydney killed 15 people.

"He should be arrested if he comes," said human rights lawyer Chris Sidoti, who is a member of the UN's Independent International Commission of Inquiry looking into rights abuses in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Sidoti has publicly called for Herzog's invitation to be withdrawn, or for his arrest on arrival.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a "silly mistake" by inviting the Israeli head of state, the human rights lawyer told AFP.

"It was the wrong decision, and it needs to be cancelled before it's too late."