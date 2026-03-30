Global condemnation has followed the passage of a law by the Israeli Knesset that mandates the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners, with leaders branding the move a "war crime."

Palestine condemned the legislation as a "flagrant violation" of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The Palestinian Authority called on the international community "to take a firm stance to stop these violations and hold Israel accountable," warning that such "racist laws" threaten regional stability.

"This law is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention, which guarantees protection for individuals and fair trial rights," the Palestinian Authority has said in a statement carried by the official news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also denounced the Israeli law as a "dangerous shift toward legalising genocide and adopting extrajudicial executions."

The ministry has stated that the law puts Israel "in direct confrontation with international law," calling on the international community "to sanction Israel, isolate its institutions, activate accountability mechanisms, and work to protect Palestinian prisoners."

Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, also stated that the final approval of the law reflects the "bloody nature of the occupation" and its "policy based on killing and terrorism."

The resistance group has warned that this "fascist law" constitutes a dangerous precedent threatening the lives of prisoners and has urged for urgent international intervention.

Egypt strongly condemned the law, describing it as a serious escalation and a violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the legislation reflects a discriminatory approach and undermines fair trial guarantees.

Cairo warned that such measures could further escalate tensions and destabilise the region.

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs has also denounced the law in the "harshest terms," calling it a breach of international humanitarian law.

Spokesperson Ambassador Fuaad Majali affirmed the Kingdom's "absolute rejection" of the "illegal, racist, and discriminatory" legislation, describing it as part of a systematic policy targeting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.