Israel has said it would allow a "limited reopening" of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt once it had recovered the remains of the last captive in the blockaded enclave.

The announcement came on Sunday after visiting US envoys reportedly pressed Israeli officials to reopen the crossing, a vital entry point for aid into Gaza.

Reopening Rafah forms part of a Gaza truce framework announced by US President Donald Trump in October, but the crossing has remained closed after Israeli forces took control of it during the genocide.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the reopening would depend on "the return of all living hostages and a 100 percent effort by Hamas to locate and return all deceased hostages", Netanyahu's office said on X.

It said Israel's military was "currently conducting a focused operation to exhaust all of the intelligence that has been gathered in the effort to locate and return" Ran Gvili's body, the last captive.

"Upon completion of this operation, and in accordance with what has been agreed upon with the US, Israel will open the Rafah Crossing," it said.