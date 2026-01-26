WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
US envoys reportedly pressed Israel to reopen the crossing, which is vital to aid entry into Gaza.
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Israel has killed over 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in the blockaded enclave. / AA
January 26, 2026

Israel has said it would allow a "limited reopening" of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt once it had recovered the remains of the last captive in the blockaded enclave.

The announcement came on Sunday after visiting US envoys reportedly pressed Israeli officials to reopen the crossing, a vital entry point for aid into Gaza.

Reopening Rafah forms part of a Gaza truce framework announced by US President Donald Trump in October, but the crossing has remained closed after Israeli forces took control of it during the genocide.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the reopening would depend on "the return of all living hostages and a 100 percent effort by Hamas to locate and return all deceased hostages", Netanyahu's office said on X.

It said Israel's military was "currently conducting a focused operation to exhaust all of the intelligence that has been gathered in the effort to locate and return" Ran Gvili's body, the last captive.

"Upon completion of this operation, and in accordance with what has been agreed upon with the US, Israel will open the Rafah Crossing," it said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah

Israeli violations

The Rafah crossing, linking Gaza and Egypt, was slated to reopen in October under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, but Israel did not comply.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, the Israeli army has committed hundreds of violations, killing at least 484 Palestinians and wounding 1,321 others, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel has killed over 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in the blockaded enclave.

It has reduced the blockaded enclave to ruins and displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15