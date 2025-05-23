Germany’s police said they had arrested a woman after at least 12 people were injured in a knife attack at the main station in the northern city of Hamburg.

Some of the injured on Friday sustained life-threatening injuries in the stabbing, emergency services said, although the exact number remained unclear.

Around 6:30 pm (1600 GMT), Hamburg police said on X they were carrying out a major operation at the main train station in Germany's second-largest city.

"A person injured several people with a knife at the main train station" and a suspect had been arrested, they said.

The suspect, police subsequently said, was a 39-year-old woman who was thought to have "acted alone".

Investigations into the incident were "running at full speed", police said, without giving an indication of a possible motive.

A spokesman for the Hamburg fire department told AFP that 12 people had been injured in the knife attack.

Among them were "six people with life-threatening injuries", the spokesperson said. German media however, reported the number of people with very severe injuries was lower.

