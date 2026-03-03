WORLD
2 min read
IAEA reverses stance, confirms damage at Iran's Natanz nuclear site following Israel-US strikes
IAEA confirms damage at Natanz entrance, citing satellite imagery, after previous claims that the site escaped recent strikes.
IAEA reverses stance, confirms damage at Iran's Natanz nuclear site following Israel-US strikes
Satellite image shows new building damage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility amid the Israel-US attacks, near Natanz, Iran, March 2, 2026. / Reuters
March 3, 2026

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on Tuesday that satellite imagery shows recent damage to Iran’s Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant, withdrawing its statement a day earlier that the facility hadn’t been hit.

“Based on the latest available satellite imagery, the IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to the entrance buildings of Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP),” the IAEA said in a statement on X social media platform.

The IAEA also added that no radiological consequences are expected, and the core facilities of Natanz have not suffered additional impacts.

Earlier on Monday, the UN nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi had said there is “no indication” that any Iranian nuclear installations were hit following US and Israeli strikes on the country.

Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA, Reza Najafi, earlier stated that the Natanz site was hit in the joint Israel-US attacks, but did not provide further details.

RECOMMENDED

Najafi denounced US accusations of Iran seeking a nuclear bomb as a pretext to justify attacks and invasion.

"The head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran yesterday sent a letter to the director general and informed him that the Natanz nuclear facilities, which are a safeguarded facility, have been attacked during this aggression," he said.

A series of US and Israeli strikes in a 12-day war last June damaged key Iranian nuclear facilities, including Natanz, halting IAEA access to inspectors.

Currently, no agency inspectors are present in Iran, Grossi said, adding that discussions with Tehran have been “very limited” since the attacks.

RelatedTRT World - IAEA sees no signs of strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan