WORLD
1 min read
Multiple Syrian security personnel killed in Daesh attack
The terrorist group attacked Al Sabahiya checkpoint west of Raqqa, killing at least four security personnel, according to state media.
Multiple Syrian security personnel killed in Daesh attack
Syrian security forces maintain security at a checkpoint in Hamimah, near Deir Hafir, Aleppo, Syria, on January 15, 2026. / Anadolu Agency
4 hours ago

Four Syrian security personnel have been killed in an attack by the terrorist group Daesh targeting a security checkpoint west of Raqqa city centre in northeastern Syria.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing an unnamed security source, reported on Monday that four internal security members were killed in a Daesh attack on the Al Sabahiya checkpoint west of Raqqa.

The agency said the attack targeted a checkpoint belonging to the Internal Security Forces in the city, after which military police units were deployed to secure the area.

RECOMMENDED

No immediate comment was issued by Syrian official authorities.

Daesh sleeper cells are active in the region, which the terrorist group gained control over in 2014 before it was pushed out three years later by a US-led international coalition.

The area later fell under the control of the terror group YPG before the Syrian Army recently regained control of the region.

RelatedTRT World - Syria demands handover of Bashar al Assad, associates: justice minister
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
ICC prosecutors accuse Duterte of pivotal role in mass killings
EU commissioner urges wider access via Rafah as Gaza aid arriving 'drop by drop'
EU ire as Hungary stalls new Russia sanctions over Ukraine
Trump weighs broader attack on Iran if limited strike and talks fail: report
Pakistan, Türkiye vow deeper security cooperation as top official visits Ankara
Gulf states rally behind Kuwait after Iraq files expanded maritime map with UN
US Customs says it will halt collection of blocked tariffs from Tuesday
North Korea's ruling party re-elects Kim Jong-un as general secretary
Top international court sits to hear if ex-Philippine president Duterte is fit to stand trial
EU fails to secure US, G7 support for Russian oil transport ban
Nigerian forces neutralise Daesh-affiliated terrorists in Borno state
Several dead after bus plunges into river in Nepal
Ukraine inflicts 'serious' damage on Russia's Belgorod
Mexico kills wanted cartel leader 'El Mencho'
Iran-US talks expected Thursday despite fears of strikes