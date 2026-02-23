Four Syrian security personnel have been killed in an attack by the terrorist group Daesh targeting a security checkpoint west of Raqqa city centre in northeastern Syria.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing an unnamed security source, reported on Monday that four internal security members were killed in a Daesh attack on the Al Sabahiya checkpoint west of Raqqa.

The agency said the attack targeted a checkpoint belonging to the Internal Security Forces in the city, after which military police units were deployed to secure the area.