Oscar-winning Spanish actor Javier Bardem has condemned the Israeli army for adopting the Nazi "logic of terror and dehumanisation" against Palestinians.
Bardem shared a video on the US social media company Instagram's platform showing an Israeli sniper shooting a Palestinian for fun and said: "The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) are NAZIS."
In the caption, he compared the act to scenes from the movie Schindler's List, invoking the image of Nazi officer Amon Goth, who he said "embodied the banality of evil and the impunity of cruelty within an oppressive military apparatus."
"Today, that same logic of terror and dehumanisation is what the IDF applies against the Palestinian people," he added.
The video first circulated online in 2018 and is believed to be related to an incident that took place in December 2017, when an Israeli sniper shot and injured a man in his leg.
Bardem is known for his criticism of Israeli attacks on Gaza, as he previously denounced the Israeli government for committing "crimes against humanity" in besieged Gaza and urged the international community to hold those responsible to account.
A joint investigation by The Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call revealed Thursday that five out of six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza are civilians, according to the Israeli military's own data.
Israel has killed over 62,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in the blockaded enclave since 2023.
Celebrities against genocide
Bardem is not the only prominent Hollywood actor to have denounced Israel's genocide in the blockaded enclave.
A large number of A-listers have previously denounced the carnage and called for an immediate ceasefire.
In May, over 380 Hollywood figures signed an open letter to denounce Israel's genocide in Gaza, including Bardem himself, Richard Gere, Oscar-winning Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Andrew Garfield, and others.
Outside of Hollywood, celebrities and figures have called for access of humanitarian aid, which Israel blocked as part of its ethnic cleansing.
Pop icon Madonna recently called on Pope LEO XIV to visit Gaza to bring light to Palestinians' plight "before it's too late."
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah slammed UEFA's weak tribute to Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the "Palestinian Pele," after it failed to condemn Israel for killing him while he waited for aid in Gaza. He has also previously called for an immediate ceasefire and access to humanitarian aid.