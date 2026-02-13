The Munich Security Conference has kicked off, bringing together more than 1,000 participants from over 115 countries at what organisers describe as a moment of "exceptional urgency" marked by overlapping crises, rising geopolitical tensions and profound systemic shifts.
Many speakers will take the stage on Friday after the opening remarks delivered by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The discussions will focus on the future of the international order and transatlantic alliances, Europe’s efforts to strengthen its defence and security architecture, support for Ukraine, reconstruction in Gaza, and tensions involving Iran, as well as climate and energy security, nuclear risks, artificial intelligence and the growing weaponisation of trade and technology.
Around 60 heads of state and government are expected to attend, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Well over two-thirds of European leaders have confirmed their participation, while the US is attending with its "largest delegation ever," comprising more than a quarter of the US Senate and led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
In addition, more than 50 leaders of international organisations are participating, including the heads of the European Union, NATO, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the World Bank, the World Trade Organization, and numerous UN agencies.
Ahead of the meeting, the annual Munich Security Report warned that "the world has entered a period of wrecking-ball politics" and that the "US-led postwar international order is now under destruction."
The report criticised what it described as US President Donald Trump’s "bulldozer" politics, saying it is destroying the international order and paving the way for a world shaped by "the rich and powerful and regional hegemons."
It argued that Washington's disruptive agenda, including its disregard for international law and attempts to dismantle existing rules and institutions, would have a profound impact on crises and conflicts worldwide.