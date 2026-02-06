The United Nations has said it is aware of reports that Israel sprayed a herbicide over areas near the Blue Line in southern Lebanon, prompting renewed concerns about environmental damage and potential long-term impacts on civilian life.

“We are aware of reports that the substance dropped over areas near the Blue Line on 1 February is a herbicide,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday, responding to questions about the incident involving the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Dujarric said the alleged use of herbicides “raises questions about the effects on local agricultural lands and how this might impact the return of civilians to their homes and livelihoods in the long term.”

He reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law and stressed that “any activity by the IDF (Israeli Army) north of the Blue Line is a violation of resolution 1701,” the UN Security Council measure that ended the 2006 Lebanon-Israel war.

“UNIFIL will continue to be in contact with the Lebanese authorities on this matter,” he added.

Related TRT World - Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran

Israel’s ‘unacceptable’ aerial activity

Earlier this week, UNIFIL said the Israeli army had informed the mission of a planned aerial activity to drop what Israel described as a “non-toxic chemical substance” over areas near the Blue Line.