TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Bangladesh court detains serving army officers for landmark trial
The officers, including five generals, are accused of running a secret detention centre during the tenure of the now-ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.
Bangladesh court detains serving army officers for landmark trial
Security forces stand guard in front of Dhaka Central Jail [FILE]. / AA
October 22, 2025

A Bangladeshi court has remanded 15 high-ranking army officers — including 14 serving officers — in custody on charges of enforced disappearances and atrocities committed during the 2024 student-led uprising that toppled the government.

On Wednesday, the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal has also ordered the publication of notices in newspapers calling for the appearance of fugitive former leader Sheikh Hasina and her security adviser, as well as others, in the cases.

It is the first time that formal charges have been brought for enforced disappearances in Bangladesh, and the first time so many senior military officials have faced a civilian trial.

The men, including five generals, are accused of running a secret detention centre during the tenure of the now-ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

All have served in Bangladeshi military intelligence or the feared paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The army has said it will assist the judicial process, but the situation has been tense since the court issued arrest warrants earlier this month.

"They declared their allegiance to the law of the land and their respect for the judicial process," chief prosecutor Tajul Islam told reporters.

"That was reflected in the cooperation they have extended."

RelatedTRT World - Bangladesh's ousted PM Hasina held babies in secret jails

‘A significant moment’

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk, in a statement on October 15, said that the court process was an important step towards accountability.

RECOMMENDED

"It is a significant moment for victims and their families," Turk said.

The officers were brought by a prison van to the court, guarded by a heavy deployment of police.

Bangladesh is prosecuting former senior figures connected to Hasina — now a fugitive in exile in India — and her now-banned Awami League party.

Up to 1,400 people were killed in the clashes between July and August 2024 as the security forces tried to quash anti-government protests, according to the United Nations.

During Hasina's rule, RAB forces carried out scores of killings, and the organisation was sanctioned by the United States in 2021.

Hasina, 78, fled last year to New Delhi, where she has defied court orders to return to attend her ongoing crimes against humanity trial for ordering the deadly crackdown.

Her trial in absentia is in its final stages, with Hasina's state-appointed defence giving closing arguments. The prosecution has demanded the death penalty for Hasina.

Hasina's Awami League says that she "categorically" denies the charges.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation