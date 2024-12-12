Israeli military operations in Rafah have reached a disturbing level, with the local mayor asserting that the actions taken are part of a systematic strategy to render the city uninhabitable.

His comments come amidst an alarming escalation of violence, which has substantially exacerbated the humanitarian crisis affecting the region.

Residents are facing dire challenges as ongoing military incursions have resulted in extensive damage to essential infrastructure, severely disrupting daily life and access to critical services.

In his assessment, the mayor expressed deep concern regarding the ramifications of these military actions on the local populace, particularly pointing out that vital services such as water, electricity, and healthcare have been significantly compromised.

The situation is becoming increasingly dire as reports indicate that Israeli artillery strikes and air raids have led to widespread displacement, forcing families to flee to less impacted areas in search of safety.