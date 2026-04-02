Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday warned that a series of political and economic developments could align with Russia’s strategic interests, describing the situation as resembling Russia’s President Vladimir “Putin’s dream plan.”
Addressing rising geopolitical tensions and shifting policies around the world, Tusk expressed concern that a deepening energy crisis in Europe could undermine regional unity and further weaken collective security.
“The threat of NATO’s break-up, easing sanctions on Russia, a massive energy crisis in Europe, halting aid for Ukraine, and blocking the loan for Kiev by [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban — it all looks like Putin’s dream plan,” Tusk said.
President Donald Trump said he is “absolutely” considering pulling the US out of NATO as European members hesitate to support the US-Israel war on Iran.
France pushed back against Trump’s threats to pull the US out of NATO, stressing the alliance “is concerned with the security of the Euro-Atlantic region” and “not designed to carry out operations in the Strait of Hormuz.”
Meanwhile, the United States and Israel have continued an air offensive against Iran since February 28, killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has retaliated with waves of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as US military assets in Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries, causing casualties, damaging infrastructure and disrupting global oil markets and international aviation.
The escalating Middle East conflict has triggered sharp rises in energy prices and fears of supply disruptions across Europe, Asia and Africa, adding pressure on economies already strained by the Ukraine war.
Russia separately extended gasoline export restrictions until July 3, 2026, targeting producers of petroleum products and mainly affecting European Union nations, potentially forcing the EU to ease sanctions and reopen markets to Russia.