Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday warned that a series of political and economic developments could align with Russia’s strategic interests, describing the situation as resembling Russia’s President Vladimir “Putin’s dream plan.”

Addressing rising geopolitical tensions and shifting policies around the world, Tusk expressed concern that a deepening energy crisis in Europe could undermine regional unity and further weaken collective security.

“The threat of NATO’s break-up, easing sanctions on Russia, a massive energy crisis in Europe, halting aid for Ukraine, and blocking the loan for Kiev by [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban — it all looks like Putin’s dream plan,” Tusk said.

President Donald Trump said he is “absolutely” considering pulling the US out of NATO as European members hesitate to support the US-Israel war on Iran.

France pushed back against Trump’s threats to pull the US out of NATO, stressing the alliance “is concerned with the security of the Euro-Atlantic region” and “not designed to carry out operations in the Strait of Hormuz.”