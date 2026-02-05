US President Donald Trump has again broken with longstanding diplomatic convention by endorsing candidates in foreign elections, throwing his support behind Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in separate statements on Truth Social, his social media platform, this week.

Trump underlined his endorsement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for reelection ahead of the country's April 12 polls, praising him as a "strong and powerful" leader.

"I was proud to endorse Viktor for re-election in 2022 and am honoured to do so again," Trump said on Thursday.

Trump credited Orban with strengthening relations between Hungary and the US, saying bilateral cooperation has “reached new heights of cooperation and spectacular achievement under my Administration, thanks largely to Prime Minister Orbán."

The president said he looks forward to continuing to work closely with Orban.

Orban has long been a favourite of Trump and the Republican Party, who have invited him to conservative political gatherings and vowed to emulate his style of governance.