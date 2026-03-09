French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France and its allies are preparing a “purely defensive” naval mission aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and escorting vessels once the most intense phase of the Middle East conflict subsides.

Speaking during a visit to Greek-administered Cyprus on Monday, Macron said the proposed operation would focus on restoring maritime traffic through the strategic chokepoint, a key route for global oil and gas shipments.

Macron said the mission would aim to allow the safe passage of commercial vessels and ensure the continued flow of energy supplies through the strait after the conflict eases.

During his visit, he also announced an increased French naval presence along key waterways connecting the eastern Mediterranean, the Red Sea, and the waters near the Strait of Hormuz.