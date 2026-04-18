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Turkish President Erdogan meets leaders of Slovenia, Comoros, DRC at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
The meetings came as part of President Erdogan’s engagements on day two of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.
Turkish President Erdogan meets leaders of Slovenia, Comoros, DRC at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Erdogan meets Comoros President Azali Assoumani at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 in Antalya. / AA
4 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Slovenian counterpart Natasa Pirc Musar, Comoros counterpart Azali Assoumani, and Democratic Republic of Congo counterpart Felix Tshisekedi on the sidelines of the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Türkiye.

Earlier, Erdogan also met with Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency members Zeljka Cvijanovic, Denis Becirovic, and Zeljko Komsic over a working breakfast to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments.

According to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, President Erdogan stressed that Türkiye supports all constructive steps for the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina, saying that the country is in a key position for stability in the Balkans.

He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s unconditional support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s territorial integrity and constitutional order.

Noting a recent rise in separatist and provocative rhetoric targeting the Bosniak people, Erdogan warned that irresponsible actions that could jeopardise stability in the Balkans would benefit no one.

He stressed the importance of building a Bosnia and Herzegovina where its three constituent peoples—Bosniak, Serb, and Croatian—can live in harmony.

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He further highlighted the need to increase bilateral trade between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina and to accelerate cooperation in areas such as transportation and energy.

The meetings came as part of Erdogan’s engagements on day two of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

Under Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Constitution, a three-member body representing the nation’s three peoples collectively serves as the country’s rotating presidency. As of March, Bosniak member Becirovic is the current president.​​​​​​​ World leaders and senior government officials are meeting in Türkiye through Sunday for the forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, is centred on the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”

Anadolu is the forum’s global communications partner.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye to host Balkan Peace Platform meeting at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
SOURCE:AA
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