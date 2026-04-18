Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Slovenian counterpart Natasa Pirc Musar, Comoros counterpart Azali Assoumani, and Democratic Republic of Congo counterpart Felix Tshisekedi on the sidelines of the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Türkiye.

Earlier, Erdogan also met with Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency members Zeljka Cvijanovic, Denis Becirovic, and Zeljko Komsic over a working breakfast to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments.

According to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, President Erdogan stressed that Türkiye supports all constructive steps for the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina, saying that the country is in a key position for stability in the Balkans.

He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s unconditional support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s territorial integrity and constitutional order.

Noting a recent rise in separatist and provocative rhetoric targeting the Bosniak people, Erdogan warned that irresponsible actions that could jeopardise stability in the Balkans would benefit no one.

He stressed the importance of building a Bosnia and Herzegovina where its three constituent peoples—Bosniak, Serb, and Croatian—can live in harmony.