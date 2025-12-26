WAR ON GAZA
Fuel shortage cripples Gaza's Al Awda Hospital amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Electricity has been cut at Al Awda Hospital in central Gaza after fuel for generators nearly ran out, forcing the suspension of surgeries and halting operations in most departments amid Israel’s blockade
A doctor examines a child in dim light amid power cuts at Al Awda Hospital in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al Balah, Gaza, on December 25 2025. / Anadolu Agency
December 26, 2025

Electricity has been cut off at Al Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza due to a fuel shortage, bringing health care services to a near standstill.

According to the hospital, the fuel needed to operate backup generators has nearly run out as Israel continues its blockade of Gaza despite its ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

As a result, services in many hospital departments have been suspended.

The Al Awda Health and Community Association, which operates the hospital, was forced to suspend all scheduled surgeries across all departments on Thursday.

The association decided to continue medical services only in the emergency department and maternity ward in order to maintain vital services at a minimum level.

The situation could have serious consequences, particularly for patients in need of emergency surgical intervention and specialised medical care.

In a statement, the hospital announced that its current fuel reserves had dropped to critical levels and that it may be forced to halt health care services in the region altogether.

