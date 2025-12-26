Electricity has been cut off at Al Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza due to a fuel shortage, bringing health care services to a near standstill.

According to the hospital, the fuel needed to operate backup generators has nearly run out as Israel continues its blockade of Gaza despite its ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

As a result, services in many hospital departments have been suspended.

The Al Awda Health and Community Association, which operates the hospital, was forced to suspend all scheduled surgeries across all departments on Thursday.