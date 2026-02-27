A group of pro-Trump attorneys and activists has circulated a draft presidential executive order that would declare a national emergency over alleged foreign interference in the 2020 election, according to US media reports.

ABC News reported that the 17-page draft, which President Donald Trump has reviewed, would mandate voter ID, require hand-counted ballots, and ban mail-in voting ahead of midterm elections in November.

"The most important provision, if you ask me, is the hand counting. Get rid of the machines. That’s what we need to do right away," Florida attorney Peter Ticktin, identified as a lead drafter, told ABC News.

Ticktin acknowledged that state legislatures control elections under the Constitution but argued that "we really do have an election emergency right now".

Trump has indicated support for similar measures on social media, writing on 13 February that "there will be Voter ID for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not! Also, the People of our Country are insisting on Citizenship, and No Mail-In Ballots."

The Washington Post first reported on the draft order.

The White House declined to elaborate on Trump’s plans. A White House official told The Washington Post that the staff is regularly in communication with a variety of outside advocates who want to share their policy ideas with the president, but any speculation about his actions or announcements is just speculation.