WORLD
2 min read
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
French President Macron warned of a shift towards a world “without rules” after US President Trump threatened tariffs on countries opposing his bid to seize Greenland.
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 20, 2026. / Reuters
January 20, 2026

President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday France preferred "respect to bullies" and rejected "unacceptable" tariffs, following US President Donald Trump's threat to impose levies on countries opposing his plans to seize Greenland.

"France and Europe are attached to national sovereignty and independence, to the United Nations and to its charter," he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as his US counterpart seeks to take over the Danish autonomous territory, and has invited countries around the world to a new global "Board of Peace".

"We will do our best in order to have a stronger Europe, much stronger and more autonomous," he said, wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses after appearing in public with a bloodshot eye last week.

The French leader warned of "a shift towards a world without rules", one "without effective collective governance", leading to "relentless competition".

Macron described "competition from the United States of America through trade agreements that undermine our export interests, demand maximum concessions, and openly aim to weaken and subordinate Europe".

They were "combined with an endless accumulation of new tariffs that are fundamentally unacceptable — even more so when they are used as leverage against territorial sovereignty", he said.

RECOMMENDED

‘We’re on the menu’

Canada "stands firmly" with Greenland and Denmark, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump vowed his plan to take control of the autonomous Danish territory was irreversible.

Carney's address to the world's political and financial elites also touched on themes he has addressed since entering Canadian politics last year, namely that a system of US‑led global governance will not return to a pre‑Trump normal.

He urged middle powers, like Canada, to work together in defending a rules‑based international order.

"Middle powers must act together, because if we're not at the table, we're on the menu," Carney said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat