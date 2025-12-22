Denmark has warned the United States to respect its sovereignty after President Donald Trump appointed a special envoy to Greenland, the Danish autonomous territory Trump has threatened to annex.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly said the US needs the resource-rich island for security reasons and has refused to rule out the use of force to secure it.

Trump announced early on Monday that he had named the governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, as US special envoy to Greenland.

"Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Landry responded directly to Trump in a post on X: "It's an honour to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US."

The vast majority of Greenland's 57,000 people want to become independent from Denmark, but do not wish to become part of the United States, according to a January opinion poll.

Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly insisted that the huge Arctic island is not for sale and that it will decide its future itself.

"The appointment confirms the continued American interest in Greenland," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Monday in a statement emailed to AFP.

"However, we insist that everyone– including the US– must show respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark."

Greenland is strategically located between North America and Europe at a time of rising US, Chinese and Russian interest in the Arctic, where sea lanes have opened up because of the climate crisis.

Greenland's location also puts it on the shortest route for missiles between Russia and the United States.