Denmark has warned the United States to respect its sovereignty after President Donald Trump appointed a special envoy to Greenland, the Danish autonomous territory Trump has threatened to annex.
Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly said the US needs the resource-rich island for security reasons and has refused to rule out the use of force to secure it.
Trump announced early on Monday that he had named the governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, as US special envoy to Greenland.
"Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Landry responded directly to Trump in a post on X: "It's an honour to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US."
The vast majority of Greenland's 57,000 people want to become independent from Denmark, but do not wish to become part of the United States, according to a January opinion poll.
Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly insisted that the huge Arctic island is not for sale and that it will decide its future itself.
"The appointment confirms the continued American interest in Greenland," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Monday in a statement emailed to AFP.
"However, we insist that everyone– including the US– must show respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark."
Greenland is strategically located between North America and Europe at a time of rising US, Chinese and Russian interest in the Arctic, where sea lanes have opened up because of the climate crisis.
Greenland's location also puts it on the shortest route for missiles between Russia and the United States.
Denmark summons the US ambassador
Denmark also said it would summon the US ambassador after Trump’s announcement.
"I am deeply angered by the appointment and the statement, which I find totally unacceptable," Rasmussen told Denmark's TV2 in an interview, adding that the foreign ministry would call in the US ambassador in the coming days "to get an explanation".
"As long as we have a kingdom in Denmark that consists of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland, we cannot accept that there are those who undermine our sovereignty," he said.
Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, meanwhile, said the appointment "doesn't change anything for us here at home".
"We will determine our future ourselves. Greenland is our country," he wrote on Facebook, adding: "Greenland belongs to Greenlanders, and territorial integrity must be respected".
In August, Denmark summoned the US charge d'affaires after reports of attempted interference in Greenland.
At least three US officials close to Trump were observed in Greenland's capital, Nuuk, trying to identify people for and against a rapprochement with the United States.
The US opened a consulate in Greenland in June 2020.