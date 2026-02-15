Türkiye is getting ready to introduce new regulations to protect children on social media platforms, the country’s family and social services minister said on Sunday.

On the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas said the government is close to putting the measures into effect, citing growing concerns about the impact of constant digital stimulation on children.

"Just like many countries around the world, we are very close to implementing social media regulations aimed at protecting our children," she said.

Goktas warned that people’s attention spans have dropped to about eight seconds, a trend she said harms children more than adults.