TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye moves to regulate social media to protect children: family minister
"Just like many countries around the world, we are very close to implementing social media regulations aimed at protecting our children," says Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas.
Türkiye moves to regulate social media to protect children: family minister
(FILE) Social media applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. / Reuters
4 hours ago

Türkiye is getting ready to introduce new regulations to protect children on social media platforms, the country’s family and social services minister said on Sunday.

On the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas said the government is close to putting the measures into effect, citing growing concerns about the impact of constant digital stimulation on children.

"Just like many countries around the world, we are very close to implementing social media regulations aimed at protecting our children," she said.

Goktas warned that people’s attention spans have dropped to about eight seconds, a trend she said harms children more than adults.

RECOMMENDED

She added that children’s attention spans have declined by at least 30 percent over the past decade, impacting their concentration, friendships and academic performance.

These changes have also made teaching more difficult, she said, adding that similar social media rules for children are being debated or introduced in countries around the world.

She said Türkiye is working to create a safer internet environment for children, calling on parents and teachers to support the effort. "Together, we can make a safe internet possible for our children," she added.

RelatedTRT World - Why is Türkiye considering a social media limit for children?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Obama slams ICE raids in Minnesota, says tactics resemble 'dictatorships'
Trump prefers to reach deal with Iran: Rubio
US military used Anthropic's Claude AI in Maduro abduction raid: report
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation
Netanyahu, Trump agree to step up economic pressure on Iran: report
Israel prepares to deploy tear gas drones in occupied West Bank ahead of Ramadan: report
RSF's October 2025 attack on Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 6,000 in over three days: UN
Damascus, Washington stress Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity at Munich meeting
Over 50,000 Israeli soldiers reportedly hold foreign citizenship
Chinese police detain woman over fake AI-generated video of Shanghai road collapse
Epstein files: Former Trump advisor corresponding over ways to undermine pope
Ukraine facing pressure from US to make concessions, not Russia: Zelenskyy
Cuba calls off cigar festival amid economic crisis
Workers halt production at Belgian arms factory over Israeli officer visit
Russia 'poisoned' Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states