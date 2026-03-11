Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations avoided directly addressing questions about whether Israeli forces used white phosphorus munitions in southern Lebanon, as fighting in the region continues to intensify.

Speaking at a media briefing at UN headquarters in New York, Danny Danon said Israeli forces make every effort to minimise civilian casualties and rely on precise weapons and intelligence.

“We do everything we can to minimise civilian casualties,” Danon said, adding that he was not familiar with reports about the use of white phosphorus.

He also reiterated Israeli warnings for residents south of the Litani River to leave the area to avoid being caught in military attacks.

“Don’t stay there. We are coming after Hezbollah,” he said.

Related TRT World - Israeli strikes across Lebanon since dawn Wednesday kill 34, wound dozens

Rights group raises alarm

The allegations come after a report by Human Rights Watch said Israeli forces used white phosphorus munitions over homes on March 3 in the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor.

According to the group, researchers verified and geolocated eight images showing airburst white phosphorus munitions being deployed over a residential area. The images also showed civil defence workers responding to fires in at least two homes and one vehicle.