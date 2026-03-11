Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations avoided directly addressing questions about whether Israeli forces used white phosphorus munitions in southern Lebanon, as fighting in the region continues to intensify.
Speaking at a media briefing at UN headquarters in New York, Danny Danon said Israeli forces make every effort to minimise civilian casualties and rely on precise weapons and intelligence.
“We do everything we can to minimise civilian casualties,” Danon said, adding that he was not familiar with reports about the use of white phosphorus.
He also reiterated Israeli warnings for residents south of the Litani River to leave the area to avoid being caught in military attacks.
“Don’t stay there. We are coming after Hezbollah,” he said.
Rights group raises alarm
The allegations come after a report by Human Rights Watch said Israeli forces used white phosphorus munitions over homes on March 3 in the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor.
According to the group, researchers verified and geolocated eight images showing airburst white phosphorus munitions being deployed over a residential area. The images also showed civil defence workers responding to fires in at least two homes and one vehicle.
White phosphorus is an incendiary substance that can cause severe burns and ignite fires when dispersed in populated areas, making its use highly controversial under international humanitarian law.
Conflict spreading across the region
Tensions in the Middle East have surged since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28.f
The attacks reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian authorities.
The conflict has since spread to Lebanon, where nearly 600 people have been killed and about 1,500 injured in Israeli air strikes since March 2, amid ongoing cross-border clashes with Hezbollah.
Iran has also launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as countries hosting US military assets, including Jordan, Iraq and several Gulf states.