The relationship between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Republic of Türkiye stands as one of the most significant and resilient bilateral partnerships in contemporary international engagement.
At a time when narratives can outpace facts and distort realities, this partnership distinguishes itself through substance, mutual respect, and measurable outcomes.
While it has attracted attention—and at times criticism—its strength lies in its ability to rise above such noise through consistency, clarity, and shared purpose.
I am reminded of a lighthearted yet revealing exchange between Somalia’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, H.E. Bashir Mohamed Jama, and his Turkish counterpart, H.E. Murat Kurum. When asked about Somalia’s population, Minister Jama quipped: “105 million, combining 85 million Turkish and 20 million Somali.”
Beneath the humor lies a deeper truth: the bond between our nations extends beyond protocol or policy.
It is grounded in shared values and a genuine sense of belonging—where Turks and Somalis increasingly see one another not as distant allies, but as extended family.
As I approach my second full year as Ambassador, I reflect on more than twenty-two months of engagement, dialogue, and learning.
This experience has only reinforced my conviction that the Somalia–Türkiye partnership is not only meaningful, but transformative.
Defining moment
The origins of this relationship trace back to a defining moment in Somalia’s recent history, when Türkiye chose active engagement at a time when much of the international community remained distant.
What began as an act of solidarity has since evolved into a comprehensive, multidimensional partnership spanning sectors critical to Somalia’s recovery and long-term development—guided by a shared commitment to sustainable progress.
Today, cooperation extends across key sectors including health, defense and security, infrastructure, energy, education, and institutional capacity-building. These are not abstract areas of collaboration; they are the pillars of Somalia’s stabilization and economic transformation.
Türkiye’s military training facility in Mogadishu, for instance, represents more than security cooperation—it is a long-term investment in Somalia’s ability to build and sustain its own national institutions.
Likewise, collaboration in maritime and blue economy sectors reflects a shared recognition of Somalia’s strategic geographic position and vast economic potential.
This partnership has been built through sustained engagement and respect for sovereignty. It is visible in the daily collaboration between Somali and Turkish professionals across multiple sectors.
From infrastructure development to healthcare delivery and educational exchange, this cooperation continues to produce tangible and meaningful results.
Despite these achievements, some narratives attempt to portray the relationship as a source of political tension or external interference. Such claims are not only unfounded; they overlook the principles that define this partnership.
Türkiye has consistently engaged Somalia through its legitimate institutions, respecting its sovereignty and refraining from involvement in internal political processes. Far from contributing to instability, this cooperation has supported institutional development and national progress.
Respect for sovereignty
Somalia, like any country undergoing political transition, faces internal challenges that must be addressed domestically. Political differences are a natural part of democratic evolution.
However, attributing these challenges to external partners risks misdiagnosing the issue and undermining relationships that are vital to national development.
Efforts to politicise or diminish this partnership fail to account for its depth, credibility, and mutual benefit.
In a shifting global landscape, the Somalia–Türkiye partnership stands as a consistent and principled model of bilateral engagement.
Over the past decade and a half, Türkiye has combined humanitarian support with long-term investment and capacity-building, reflecting a genuine commitment to Somalia’s stability, development, and state-building.
A defining feature of this relationship is its emphasis on Somali ownership. Cooperation is aligned with national priorities, strengthening institutions and supporting governance rather than creating dependency.
This approach fosters mutual empowerment and ensures that progress remains sustainable and locally grounded.
The results are increasingly visible. Investments in infrastructure, healthcare, and education have improved public services, expanded economic opportunities, and delivered tangible benefits to Somali citizens.
These outcomes demonstrate how well-structured international cooperation can translate into real improvements in people’s lives.
Ultimately, the strength of the Somalia–Türkiye partnership lies not in rhetoric, but in results. It is a relationship built on trust, tested through time, and proven through impact. Amid the noise, it continues to stand firm—guided by shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for a more stable and prosperous future.
The author, Ambassador Fathudin Ali Ospite, is the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Republic of Türkiye.