The relationship between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Republic of Türkiye stands as one of the most significant and resilient bilateral partnerships in contemporary international engagement.

At a time when narratives can outpace facts and distort realities, this partnership distinguishes itself through substance, mutual respect, and measurable outcomes.

While it has attracted attention—and at times criticism—its strength lies in its ability to rise above such noise through consistency, clarity, and shared purpose.

I am reminded of a lighthearted yet revealing exchange between Somalia’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, H.E. Bashir Mohamed Jama, and his Turkish counterpart, H.E. Murat Kurum. When asked about Somalia’s population, Minister Jama quipped: “105 million, combining 85 million Turkish and 20 million Somali.”

Beneath the humor lies a deeper truth: the bond between our nations extends beyond protocol or policy.

It is grounded in shared values and a genuine sense of belonging—where Turks and Somalis increasingly see one another not as distant allies, but as extended family.

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As I approach my second full year as Ambassador, I reflect on more than twenty-two months of engagement, dialogue, and learning.

This experience has only reinforced my conviction that the Somalia–Türkiye partnership is not only meaningful, but transformative.

Defining moment

The origins of this relationship trace back to a defining moment in Somalia’s recent history, when Türkiye chose active engagement at a time when much of the international community remained distant.

What began as an act of solidarity has since evolved into a comprehensive, multidimensional partnership spanning sectors critical to Somalia’s recovery and long-term development—guided by a shared commitment to sustainable progress.

Today, cooperation extends across key sectors including health, defense and security, infrastructure, energy, education, and institutional capacity-building. These are not abstract areas of collaboration; they are the pillars of Somalia’s stabilization and economic transformation.

Türkiye’s military training facility in Mogadishu, for instance, represents more than security cooperation—it is a long-term investment in Somalia’s ability to build and sustain its own national institutions.

Likewise, collaboration in maritime and blue economy sectors reflects a shared recognition of Somalia’s strategic geographic position and vast economic potential.

This partnership has been built through sustained engagement and respect for sovereignty. It is visible in the daily collaboration between Somali and Turkish professionals across multiple sectors.