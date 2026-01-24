The state-owned Syrian Petroleum Company has said it has begun extracting from fields retaken by the Syrian army from the terrorist organisation YPG.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted the company’s director of institutional communications, Safwan Sheikh Ahmad, as saying technical teams have started pumping raw gas from the Jibsa fields in Hasakah in the northeast.

Ahmad said the company has launched operations to extract oil from the recently recovered fields from the YPG and transport it to the Homs refinery in central Syria and the Baniyas refinery on the coast, “under an integrated plan to return the fields to service.”

He noted that the current work aims to restore the fields, adding that the projected production could reach about 100,000 barrels per day within four months, supporting the energy sector and the national economy.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist group PKK.

SANA reported that the company has also begun pumping raw gas from the Jibsa fields to the Furqlus gas plant at a pressure of 35 bar to supply gas for electricity generation.

The gas is being transported at a rate of about 1.2 million cubic metres per day via the Kona and Markada stations, the agency said.