The state-owned Syrian Petroleum Company has said it has begun extracting from fields retaken by the Syrian army from the terrorist organisation YPG.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted the company’s director of institutional communications, Safwan Sheikh Ahmad, as saying technical teams have started pumping raw gas from the Jibsa fields in Hasakah in the northeast.
Ahmad said the company has launched operations to extract oil from the recently recovered fields from the YPG and transport it to the Homs refinery in central Syria and the Baniyas refinery on the coast, “under an integrated plan to return the fields to service.”
He noted that the current work aims to restore the fields, adding that the projected production could reach about 100,000 barrels per day within four months, supporting the energy sector and the national economy.
YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist group PKK.
SANA reported that the company has also begun pumping raw gas from the Jibsa fields to the Furqlus gas plant at a pressure of 35 bar to supply gas for electricity generation.
The gas is being transported at a rate of about 1.2 million cubic metres per day via the Kona and Markada stations, the agency said.
Ceasefire
The move follows the Syrian army’s recovery of oil fields in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor, which were subsequently handed over to the Syrian Petroleum Company for rehabilitation and reactivation.
The resumption of production comes after an agreement was signed on January 18 between Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and the YPG that established a ceasefire and provided for the integration of the YPG into state institutions.
Under the agreement, civilian institutions are to be merged into state bodies, YPG members are to be incorporated “individually” into the Defence Ministry, and border crossings and oil and gas fields are to return to government control.
The deal also stipulates the immediate administrative and military handover of Deir Ezzor and Raqqa to the government.
The agreement followed a military operation in eastern and northeastern Syria during which government forces regained wide areas after repeated YPG violations of earlier agreements.