Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney has launched his term in office with a whole-hearted rejection of US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to annex his northern neighbour.

Shortly after he was sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister, replacing Justin Trudeau who has been in office since 2015, Carney said confronting Trump's tariffs would be a top priority.

Canada "will never, ever, in any way, shape or form, be part of the United States," he added, while voicing hope his government could one day work together with Washington to advance both countries' interests.

Touting the Canadian difference, he said of his new and diverse Cabinet: "You would not have that Cabinet in America. You do not have that Cabinet in America."

He added: "We are a very fundamentally different country."

Officials said they were looking to set up a call between Trump and Carney in the coming days.

Ottawa has been rattled by collapsing cross-border relations since Trump returned to power in January, launching a trade war and demanding that Canada surrender its independence to become the 51st US state.

Ottawa has retaliated against Trump's tariffs, while Canadian public opinion has been outraged as the US president insists the border separating the countries should be erased.

Carney has characterised the Trump administration as the greatest challenge Canada has faced in a generation, and US tariffs on Canadian goods as unjustified.