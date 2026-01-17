Gunmen killed seven people in a township outside the South African city of Cape Town early on Saturday in an incident believed to be extortion-related, police said.

The attack is the latest in a string of mass shootings that have shaken the crime-weary country of 63 million people.

"Police are investigating a shooting incident in Marikana that claimed the lives of seven people — one woman and six men aged between 30 and 50," police said in a statement.

Three people were also wounded in the attack, which occurred shortly after midnight and was "believed to be linked to extortion in the area", it said.

Related TRT World - Nearly 6,200 murdered in South Africa in just three months: official data

"The suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made," police said, adding that a manhunt had been launched and investigations were ongoing.