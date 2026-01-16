WORLD
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
New Zealand has evacuated its diplomats and moved embassy operations out of Tehran, warning citizens to leave Iran as security conditions deteriorate.
Burned municipal buses are seen in Tehran as protests over economic hardship and currency depreciation continue, January 15 2026 [FILE]. / AA
January 16, 2026

New Zealand has said it has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran and flown out its diplomats because of worsening security in Iran.

Diplomatic staff left Iran safely on commercial flights overnight, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The Tehran embassy's operations were moved to Ankara, Türkiye, because of the "deteriorating security situation" in Iran.

"We continue to advise against all travel to Iran. Any New Zealanders currently in the country should leave now," the spokesperson said.

The foreign ministry said it had an "extremely limited" ability to give consular help to New Zealanders in Iran.

‘Serious concerns’

Severe communication challenges were making it hard for people to get in touch with family and friends in Iran, the ministry spokesperson said, advising New Zealanders there to contact relatives when they can.

UK has also decided to temporarily close the British Embassy in Iran, according to a statement on Thursday.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Thursday his country was "appalled" by Tehran's violent reaction to huge anti-government protests.

"We condemn the brutal crackdown being carried out by Iran's security forces, including the killing of protesters," Peters said in a statement.

"Iranians have the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression, and access to information — and that right is currently being brutally repressed," he said.

New Zealand had expressed its "serious concerns" directly to the Iranian embassy in Wellington, and would continue to do so, the minister said.

