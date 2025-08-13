Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al Shaibani will visit Türkiye on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced in an official statement.

"Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 13 August 2025," the ministry said, without providing further details on the agenda.

The visit comes amid ongoing regional diplomatic activity and heightened discussions over security, humanitarian, and political issues concerning Syria and its neighbours.