WORLD
1 min read
Syrian foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Wednesday
Ankara confirms visit by Asaad Hassan Al Shaibani on August 13, with no details yet on the agenda.
Syrian foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Wednesday
The visit comes amid ongoing regional diplomatic activity. / AA
August 13, 2025

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al Shaibani will visit Türkiye on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced in an official statement.

"Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 13 August 2025," the ministry said, without providing further details on the agenda.

The visit comes amid ongoing regional diplomatic activity and heightened discussions over security, humanitarian, and political issues concerning Syria and its neighbours.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Syria, Jordan, US establish joint task force to back Sweida ceasefire

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN