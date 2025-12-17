WORLD
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russian oil refinery in strategic Krasnodar
The incident occurred at the Slavyansk refinery, a facility that has been repeatedly targeted since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Regional officials said the fire was quickly contained and no casualties were reported at the refinery itself. / Reuters
December 17, 2025

Debris from a downed Ukrainian drone briefly ignited processing equipment and a pipeline at an oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region overnight, local authorities said on Wednesday, underscoring the vulnerability of key energy sites far from the front lines.

The incident occurred at the Slavyansk refinery, a facility that has been repeatedly targeted since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Regional officials said the fire was quickly contained and no casualties were reported at the refinery itself.

Elsewhere in the region, falling drone debris caused wider damage. 

Two people were injured, several private homes were damaged, and parts of the power supply network were disrupted, according to the Krasnodar operational headquarters in a statement posted on Telegram.

Krasnodar, located on the Black Sea coast, is a crucial hub for Russia’s energy exports. 

The region hosts major oil infrastructure, including the port of Novorossiysk, nearby terminals, the Tuapse refinery, and export facilities that channel crude and fuel to international markets.

Ukraine has openly acknowledged targetting Russia’s energy infrastructure, saying such strikes are intended to disrupt fuel supplies for the Russian military and reduce oil-export revenues that help bankroll Moscow’s war effort.

