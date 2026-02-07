Spain’s Andalusia region is seeking emergency financial support from Madrid and the EU after Storm Leonardo forced the evacuation of more than 11,000 people and was immediately followed by Storm Marta, prolonging flooding risks and disruption across southern Spain.

Regional President Juanma Moreno said in a press briefing that the economic impact would be “hard,” with agriculture, tourism, and transport among the worst-affected sectors.

“We are facing a situation that worries us very much,” he said, adding that repair work needed to reopen damaged roads alone is expected to exceed €500 million (about $540 million).

Spain’s state meteorological agency AEMET has issued orange-level alerts for parts of Andalusia, warning of further heavy rain and strong winds in areas already saturated by successive storms.