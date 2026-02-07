CLIMATE
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Storm Marta arrives after Storm Leonardo forced mass evacuations as orange alerts persist, over 11,000 residents remain displaced, thousands of incidents disrupt roads, transport.
Regional president says the immediate priority is “to avoid losing human lives” and assist displaced families. / Reuters
February 7, 2026

Spain’s Andalusia region is seeking emergency financial support from Madrid and the EU after Storm Leonardo forced the evacuation of more than 11,000 people and was immediately followed by Storm Marta, prolonging flooding risks and disruption across southern Spain.

Regional President Juanma Moreno said in a press briefing that the economic impact would be “hard,” with agriculture, tourism, and transport among the worst-affected sectors.

“We are facing a situation that worries us very much,” he said, adding that repair work needed to reopen damaged roads alone is expected to exceed €500 million (about $540 million).

Spain’s state meteorological agency AEMET has issued orange-level alerts for parts of Andalusia, warning of further heavy rain and strong winds in areas already saturated by successive storms.

Emergency services have recorded close to 10,000 storm-related incidents since the severe weather began, while numerous roads remain closed and rail services are disrupted.

Many evacuees are still unable to return home due to flood risks and unstable terrain.

Moreno said the immediate priority is “to avoid losing human lives” and assist displaced families.

“All budgetary resources within reach will be mobilised,” he said, confirming requests for Spain’s State Contingency Fund and the EU Solidarity Fund to support recovery.

