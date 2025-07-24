US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have clashed over the cost of ongoing renovations at the central bank's Washington, DC headquarters.

"We're taking a look, and it looks like it's about $3.1 billion. It went up a little bit or a lot. So the $2.7 (billion) is now $3.1 (billion)," Trump said on Thursday as Powell visibly shook his head in apparent rejection of the president's claim.

"I'm not aware of that," retorted Powell, suggesting that the total renovation cost Trump marched out before reporters includes the renovation of the Federal Reserve's William McChesney Martin Jr. Building, which was completed in 2021, in addition to the two buildings that are currently in the midst of construction.

"You just added in a third building. That's what that is. That's a third building," said Powell.

"Well, I know, but it's a building being built," Trump said.

"No. It was built five years ago. We finished Martin five years ago," the Fed chairman retorted.

Power struggle